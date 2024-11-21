 />
NLCIL donates ₹1 crore to Kerala disaster fund

Published - November 21, 2024 07:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has contributed ₹1 crore to the Kerala Disaster Mitigation Fund through NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited (NTPL) CSR fund at Thiruvananthapuram recently.

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD of NLCIL, presented a cheque for the amount to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in the presence of M. Venkatachalam, Director (Power), NLCIL and Ananda Ramanujam, CEO, NTPL.

Mr. Motupalli also briefed the Kerala CM about NLC India’s current activities and future plans. As a power supplier to the State of Kerala for over three decades, the NLCIL has also signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) for the supply of 400 MW of power from the upcoming NLC Talabira Thermal Power Project of 2,400 MW capacity (3x800MW) at Talabira in Odisha, a press note said.

