NLCIL contract workers protest demanding regularisation of service

It should be done based on common seniority list, they say

Members of the NLCIL Jeeva Contract Workers’ Union affiliated to the AITUC staged a demonstration in front of the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Labour at Jaya Nagar in Puducherry on Wednesday demanding regularisation of contract workers as per their seniority in the NLCIL Industrial Cooperative Service Society (Indcoserve).

Leading the demonstration, A. Antoni Selvaraj, president of the union, said the Supreme Court had directed the NLCIL management to initiate the process of regularisation of contract workers based on a common seniority list.

But no concrete step had been taken so far and the management was adopting delaying tactic in this regard, he said.

Contract workers who had put in up to 40 years of service were facing an uncertain future as they were not sure when their services would be regularised.

The agitators also demanded NLCIL to provide ₹50,000 as salary per month to all contract workers until they were inducted into the Indcoserve society and regularised.