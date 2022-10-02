NLCIL conferred with Mahatma Award for COVID-19 humanitarian effort

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has been conferred with the Mahatma Award for COVID-19 Humanitarian Effort for its contribution towards combating the pandemic.

The award was instituted by social entrepreneur and philanthropist Amit Sachdeva, known as the CSR man of India for his advocacy for the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Bill in India.

Dharini Mouli, General Superintendent of NLC India Hospital received the award on behalf of Rakesh Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL from Prof. Sankar Kumar Sanyal, president, Harijan Sevak Sangh, and Amit Sachdeva in New Delhi on Saturday.

According to a press release, NLCIL adopted a multi-pronged approach, balancing the requirements during the lockdown, with the need to maintain uninterrupted power generation and other essential services like health care, sanitation, and other necessary requirements.

The CPSU undertook several measures like containment of the disease in strict adherence to the advisories, guidelines, and instructions issued by the Centre by commissioning 28 oxygen plants of various capacities in the states of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, distributing 450 oxygen concentrators, 10 hired ambulances equipped with Basic Life Support Systems exclusively for COVID patients to the Cuddalore District Administration.

In addition, the NLCIL also made considerable efforts by rightly utilising its in-house facilities for preparing sanitizers, soaps, and masks besides contributing ₹25 crore to PM CARES Fund.