NLCIL conferred with Mahatma Award for COVID-19 humanitarian effort

NLCIL adopted a multi-pronged approach, balancing the requirements during the lockdown, with the need to maintain uninterrupted power generation

The Hindu Bureau CUDDALORE
October 02, 2022 10:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has been conferred with the Mahatma Award for COVID-19 Humanitarian Effort for its contribution towards combating the pandemic.

The award was instituted by social entrepreneur and philanthropist Amit Sachdeva, known as the CSR man of India for his advocacy for the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Bill in India.

Dharini Mouli, General Superintendent of NLC India Hospital received the award on behalf of Rakesh Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL from Prof. Sankar Kumar Sanyal, president, Harijan Sevak Sangh, and Amit Sachdeva in New Delhi on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, NLCIL adopted a multi-pronged approach, balancing the requirements during the lockdown, with the need to maintain uninterrupted power generation and other essential services like health care, sanitation, and other necessary requirements.

The CPSU undertook several measures like containment of the disease in strict adherence to the advisories, guidelines, and instructions issued by the Centre by commissioning 28 oxygen plants of various capacities in the states of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, distributing 450 oxygen concentrators, 10 hired ambulances equipped with Basic Life Support Systems exclusively for COVID patients to the Cuddalore District Administration.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In addition, the NLCIL also made considerable efforts by rightly utilising its in-house facilities for preparing sanitizers, soaps, and masks besides contributing ₹25 crore to PM CARES Fund.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Puducherry
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app