NLCIL commissions water treatment plant at hospital

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has installed a modern reverse osmosis drinking water treatment plant at Chidambaram General Hospital under its corporate social responsibility initiative.
The treatment plant was opened by R. Vikraman, Director (Human Resources) NLCIL, in the presence of Vishu Mahajan, Assistant Collector, Chidambaram, recently.
According to a press release, the ₹12.20-lakh plant can purify 1,000 litres of water an hour.
The NLCIL would take care of its maintenance for the next three years. B. Tamilarasan, Chief Medical Officer, General Hospital; R. Mohan, Chief General Manager (CSR), and officials were present.
