NLCIL clocks record coal production in nine month period

February 17, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The NLCIL has reported record coal production of over 75 lakh tonnes (LT) during the nine-month period that ended on December 31, 2022.

Announcing the key highlights of the third quarter for the nine months, the NLCIL said the standalone coal production in the period ended on December 31 was 75.52 LT against 40.83 LT in the corresponding period of the previous year. The coal production, registering a 84.96% growth from levels of the previous year, was the highest ever, the NLCIL said.

Lignite production during the corresponding period was 172.09 LT against 165.92 LT in the corresponding period of the previous year registering a growth of 3.72 %.

The standalone power generation aggregated 18,238.81 MU against 18,485.05 MU in the corresponding period of the previous year , a slight decline of 1.33%.

The consolidated power export was 20,078.34 MU as against 19,247.95 MU in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 4.31 %.

The profit for the period (Profit After Tax) was Rs.474 crore as against Rs.797 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The PAT for the period was impacted mainly due to accounting Central Electricity Regulation Commission orders received during this period wherein CERC has set aside review of O&M expenses for 2014-19 as similar issue for earlier tariff periods is sub judice before Appellate Tribunal for Electricity.

The NLCIL also stated that while issuing tariff orders for 2019-24, CERC has not considered certain items including capital additions and advised to consider at actual at the time of filing of truing petition by NLCIL.

In relation to the standalone financial results, the NLCIL reported a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs.590 crore against Rs.784 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The total income of the group was Rs.11,528 crore against Rs. 9,381 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 23%, NLCIL said.