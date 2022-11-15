NLCIL clocks 3% rise in power export

November 15, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The PSU’s exports stood at 14,312.99 MU as of Sept. 30

The Hindu Bureau

Standalone power generation during the half year was 13,104.90 million units.

NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) has clocked an over 3% rise in consolidated power export in the half year-third quarter results.

A press note from NLCIL said as of September 30, the PSU’s exports stood at 14,312.99 MU as against 13,887.10 MUs in the corresponding period of the previous year registering a growth of 3.07%.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other highlights, standalone power generation during the half year was 13,104.90 MU against 13,043.23 MU in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a slight growth of 0.47%.

Lignite production was 124.42 lakh tonne (LT) against 116.42 LT in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 6.87% and coal production 49.75 LT against 18.76 LT in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

NLCIL average Plant Load Factor (PLF) was 74.66 % against all India average of 64.49 %.

On financial parameters, revenue from operation was ₹5,847.21 crore against ₹4,853.63 crore in the corresponding period last year, a growth of 20.47%. The total income was ₹5,997.68 crore against ₹5,377.11 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, a growth of I1.54%. The Profit After Tax was ₹873.29 crore as against ₹567.43 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 53.90%.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

The revenue from operation of the group for the half year was ₹7,352.19 crore against ₹ 6,130.26 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year - a 19.93% growth. The total income of the group was ₹7,545.16 crore against ₹6,535.52 crore, a growth of 15.45%.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US