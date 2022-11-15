  1. EPaper
NLCIL clocks 3% rise in power export

The PSU’s exports stood at 14,312.99 MU as of Sept. 30

November 15, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Standalone power generation during the half year was 13,104.90 million units.

NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) has clocked an over 3% rise in consolidated power export in the half year-third quarter results.

A press note from NLCIL said as of September 30, the PSU’s exports stood at 14,312.99 MU as against 13,887.10 MUs in the corresponding period of the previous year registering a growth of 3.07%.

In other highlights, standalone power generation during the half year was 13,104.90 MU against 13,043.23 MU in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a slight growth of 0.47%.

Lignite production was 124.42 lakh tonne (LT) against 116.42 LT in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 6.87% and coal production 49.75 LT against 18.76 LT in the corresponding period of the previous year.

NLCIL average Plant Load Factor (PLF) was 74.66 % against all India average of 64.49 %.

On financial parameters, revenue from operation was ₹5,847.21 crore against ₹4,853.63 crore in the corresponding period last year, a growth of 20.47%. The total income was ₹5,997.68 crore against ₹5,377.11 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, a growth of I1.54%. The Profit After Tax was ₹873.29 crore as against ₹567.43 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 53.90%.

The revenue from operation of the group for the half year was ₹7,352.19 crore against ₹ 6,130.26 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year - a 19.93% growth. The total income of the group was ₹7,545.16 crore against ₹6,535.52 crore, a growth of 15.45%.

