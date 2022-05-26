NLCIL celebrates 66th Raising Day

May 26, 2022 19:47 IST

NLCIL honoured 10 of its senior most former employees at the recent 66th Raising Day celebrations. NLCIL, which celebrated the occasion as Gratitude Day to mark commencement of NLCIL’s Mining operations on May 20, 1957, underscored each of these employees’ contributions to the growth of the organisation. Former CMDs, while recalling their tenures in NLCIL, said that even in the days when the concept of Corporate Social Responsibility had not yet evolved, the company undertook several welfare measures for the benefit of the society at large, thereby gaining the respect and adoration of all stakeholders. It was also noted that the company which started off with mining and thermal power generation had now diversified into renewable energy generation by establishing solar and wind projects, and was even mulling a foray into hydro-power generation. Former CMDs of NLCIL, M.P. Narayanan, A.K. Sahay, S. Jayaraman, J.N. Prasanna Kumar and S.K. Acharya were the chief guests of the function. Earlier, after hoisting the NLCIL flag, Rakesh Kumar, CMD, NLCIL, thanked the employees of the company, right from the workers in Mines and Thermal Power Plants to all the executives, for their steadfast contribution to the growth of the company. The employees of NLCIL who have always risen to the occasion whenever demanded represented a work force capable of accomplishing all challenges, he said. Functional Directors of NLCIL Shaji John, Jaikumar Srinivasan, K. Mohan Reddy, Suresh Chandra Suman, L. Chandra Sekar, IFS, CVO/NLCIL, N. Sadish Babu, Executive Director/HR and C. Thiagaraju, CGM/HR spoke. Senior officials and representatives of trade unions, associations, employee welfare outfits also participated. Across Neyveli projects, unit heads hoisted the NLCIL flag to mark the occasion.