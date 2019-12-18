NLCIL bags two awards

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has bagged two national awards instituted by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI). NLCIL has been adjudged as the best in the country in two aspects — in terms of implementation of the Right to Information Act (RTI) and corporate social responsibility (CSR)

According to a release, the awards were given away at the 41st All India Public Relations Conference held in Hyderabad recently. R. Vikraman, Director (Human Resources) and S. Gurusamynathan, Chief General Manager, HR and Head of Public Relations of NLCIL, received the awards for ‘Best PSU Implementing RTI’ and ‘Best PSU implementing CSR’ from Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Home Minister of Telangana. Mr. Vikraman in his acceptance speech highlighted the achievements of NLCIL in the field of responsive mining and green power for sustainable future and happier society and indicated the adoption of first-of-its kind continuous mining technology, wherein there will be minimal impact on environment and maintain ecological balance.

Dr. K. V. Ramanachary, Telangana State Government Media Advisor, Ajith Pathak, national president, PRSI and Nivedita Banerjee, secretary general were also present.