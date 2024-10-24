NLCIL bags Swachhata Pakhwada Award

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has bagged the Swachhata Pakhwada Award among Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) under the Ministry of Coal.

According to a release, the award was presented by Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Coal Satish Chandra Dubey at the stakeholder consultation on mining developers-cum-operators in New Delhi recently.

NLCIL was selected for the award for its activities, innovative ideas, maximum public participation and awareness programmes during the Pakhwada.