GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NLCIL bags Swachhata Pakhwada Award

Published - October 24, 2024 10:34 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Prasad S 10474
Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy presenting the award to Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy presenting the award to Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL.

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has bagged the Swachhata Pakhwada Award among Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) under the Ministry of Coal.

According to a release, the award was presented by Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Coal Satish Chandra Dubey at the stakeholder consultation on mining developers-cum-operators in New Delhi recently.

NLCIL was selected for the award for its activities, innovative ideas, maximum public participation and awareness programmes during the Pakhwada.

Published - October 24, 2024 10:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.