NLCIL bags ‘Best Enterprise’ Award

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has bagged the second ‘Best Enterprise Award’ in the Navratna category for the year 2019 in recognition of its work done for the empowerment of women employees in the organisation and for the welfare of women and children in villages around Neyveli.

According to a press release from NLCIL, the award was received by S. Gurusamynathan, Chief General Manager, HR and PR, NLCIL, from Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan in the presence of Atul Sobti, Director-General, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) at the 30th national convention of Forum of Women in Public Sector (WIPS).

The award was instituted by Central APEX WIPS, functioning under the aegis of SCOPE to select public sector undertakings (PSUs) in recognition of the efforts made to harness growth and development of women in PSUs. NLCIL won the second prize among the Navratna category of public sector enterprises.

New avenues

The release added that the NLCIL has been regularly imparting entrepreneurship developmental programmes like driving, beautician, tailoring, gem and jewellery making and other cottage industrial activities to women from the peripheral villages through its Women Empowerment Centre.

NLCIL has successfully imbibed self-esteem among the women beneficiaries of these development programmes as they have learned to earn their livelihood. NLCIL is also creating avenues for the youth to start small-scale industries on their own, the press release