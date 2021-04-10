NLCIL augments power generation capacity with latest technology

Renewal energy output is up 39%; solar with battery energy unit commissioned

The NLCIL has made a capacity addition of 517.5 MW, using the “first of its kind technology” during 2020-21 through commissioning of a 500 MW lignite-based thermal power unit and a 17.5 MW solar with battery energy storage system.

The navaratna Central Public Sector Enterprise, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Coal in the mining and energy sector, saw the combined installed power generation capacity of its subsidiaries increase to 6,061.06 MW.

Forays into mining

According to a press note, during the year, NLCIL also entered the coal mining business by commencing production at its Talabira mines in Odisha, with a capacity to produce 20 million tonnes per annum.

With this, the mining capacity of the company increased from 30.6 million tonnes to 50.6 million tonnes. The mine also surpassed its first year target of 0.937 million tonnes and achieved actual production of 1.013 million tonnes.

The NLCIL and its subsidiaries generated 24,613 million units of power during the 2020-21 financial year.

It has augmented its renewable power plants, in line with the Government of India’s vision on renewable energy, and the present installed capacity is 1,421.06 MW. The renewable power generation is up by 39%, from 1,481 million units in the previous year to 2,057 million units in 2020-21.

The company made its entry in trading of power in a big way. The round-the-clock trading of surrendered power of NLCIL thermal power station through real time market (RTM) commenced from June 1, 2020, and the company has since traded 868.78 million units, earning a gross revenue of ₹216 crore.

The net realisation of power dues from distribution companies by NLCIL and its subsidiaries crossed ₹11,300 crore during the year, the press note said.