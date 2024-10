NLC India Limited (NLCIL) conducted a health camp for sanitary workers as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign in Neyveli recently. According to a press release, over 100 sanitary workers were screened at the camp. The workers were screened for hypertension, blood sugar, and other ailments. The health camp was inaugurated by D.V.S.N. Murthy, executive director, corporate social responsibility, NLCIL.