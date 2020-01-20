NLC director gets excellence award

R. Vikraman, Director (HR), NLCIL, has been conferred with the ‘Top Rankers Excellence Award for HR Leadership’ at the recent 21st National Management Summit in New Delhi for being “an inspiring role model as a top HR leader”.
Mr. Vikraman received the award from Pritam Singh, management expert, in the presence of Yogi Sriram, Senior V-P Corporate HR, Larsen & Toubro, and V.S.K. Sood, president of Top Rankers Management Club. Mr. Vikraman has carved a name for himself in seamlessly fusing technology with HR operations and his boldness in taking HR interventions forward to realise NLCIL’s corporate vision 2025, a press note said.
Top Rankers Management Consultants is a leading consultancy house promoted by a panel of intellectuals and researchers, according to the press note said.
