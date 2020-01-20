Puducherry

NLC director gets excellence award

R. Vikraman, Director (HR), NLCIL, receiving the award from Pritam Singh, management guru, at the event.

R. Vikraman, Director (HR), NLCIL, receiving the award from Pritam Singh, management guru, at the event.  

more-in

Vikraman felicitated for his inspiring role as top HR leader

R. Vikraman, Director (HR), NLCIL, has been conferred with the ‘Top Rankers Excellence Award for HR Leadership’ at the recent 21st National Management Summit in New Delhi for being “an inspiring role model as a top HR leader”.

Mr. Vikraman received the award from Pritam Singh, management expert, in the presence of Yogi Sriram, Senior V-P Corporate HR, Larsen & Toubro, and V.S.K. Sood, president of Top Rankers Management Club. Mr. Vikraman has carved a name for himself in seamlessly fusing technology with HR operations and his boldness in taking HR interventions forward to realise NLCIL’s corporate vision 2025, a press note said.

Top Rankers Management Consultants is a leading consultancy house promoted by a panel of intellectuals and researchers, according to the press note said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 12:41:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/nlc-director-gets-excellence-award/article30602569.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY