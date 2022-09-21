650 women, children screened at medical camp in Cuddalore

NLC organises camp under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative

The Hindu Bureau CUDDALORE
September 21, 2022 18:31 IST

More than 650 women and children were screened for various health disorders at a medical camp organised by NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) on the premises of Kattugudalur Government Higher Secondary School here on Tuesday. The camp was organised under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Rakesh Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL inaugurated the camp in the presence of Neyveli MLA Saba Rajendran.

According to a press release, about 350 blood sugar and haemoglobin tests were conducted during the camp. After examination by a team of doctors duly supported by paramedical staff, medicines were distributed free of cost. For diseases requiring further treatment, appropriate advice was given to the patients.

N. Sadish Babu, Executive Director, Human Resources Department of NLCIL was present.

