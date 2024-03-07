NITI Aayog vice chair calls on Tamilisai

March 07, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Suman Bery, made a courtesy call on Lieutenant-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Nivas on Wednesday evening. He was on a visit to the city.

A press note from the Raj Nivas said that allocation of funds for Puducherry, financial rights, expansion of the Puducherry airport, development of infrastructure, including tourism, were discussed at the meeting.

A. Muthukumar, Private Secretary to Mr. Bery, A. Muthamma, Transport Secretary, and Abhijit Vijay Chaudhary, Secretary to Ms. Tamilisai were present.

Meeting with Rangasamy

Earlier, Mr. Bery had called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. Various development projects and welfare schemes being implemented in the Union Territory were discussed. Speaker R. Selvam and Home Minister A. Namassivayam were present during the meeting.

