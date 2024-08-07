“NITI Aayog report reveals a paradox in Puducherry”  

The Puducherry Maanila Makkal Munnetra Kazhagan (PMMMK) president and former MP M. Ramadass has said that the recent NITI Aaayog report on the SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) India Index 2023-24 reveals a picture of surprising contrasts in Puducherry’s development.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadass said the Union Territory was ranked 11th nationally, third among eight Union Territories and its score had improved from 68 in 2020-21 to 74, reflecting advancements across sectors.

Puducherry also made considerable progress in terms of goal-wise performance in areas, such as affordable and clean energy, clean water, sanitation, quality education and sustainable cities and communities. It has scored higher than the national average and among the top 10 States of India in some goals.

However, Puducherry has not made expected and significant progress in economy, employment and health. It ranks 32nd in the country with a mark of 58 on the goal of poverty alleviation and 31st in health and well-being, Mr. Ramadass said.

This apparent paradox — when an economy growing at 7-8 per cent and ranking 24th nationally vis a vis the per capita income of ₹2.6 lakh — is explained on examining the decelerating growth in the primary and secondary sectors, low labour force participation, high incidence of unemployment (about 4 lakh are unemployed) in Puducherry, he said. The fact that 53 per cent of Puducherry’s households hold red ration cards seems to confirm high incidence of poverty while the Union Territory has a score of 60 on consumption and production target, implying low production and consumption, Mr. Ramadass said.

According to the former MP, it is equally confounding that Puducherry has been ranked 31 nationally, in terms of health and well-being, which was unprecedented given the sufficient health infrastructure in terms of hospitals, doctors, nurses, beds, low death rate, birth rate, infant mortality rate, high life expectancy and high per capita medical expenditure of the government. The lowest score of 48 on climate action seems to confirm with the fact that Puducherry has not initiated bigger plans on climate front.

The inter-relationship between the economic goals completes the vicious circle of poverty: low growth – low production - low employment - low income - low purchasing power – low consumption. This implication of the findings is baffling and warranted addressing by policy makers with data and evidences, he said.

