ADVERTISEMENT

Nirmala Sitharaman agrees to consider providing assistance for infra projects in Puducherry

Published - September 23, 2024 01:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Rajesh B Nair
Rajesh B Nair

Puducherry Lt. Governor K. Kailasanathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy having a discussion with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Raj Nivas on September 22, 2024

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has advised the Puducherry government to prepare a sector-wise report for Centre’s consideration for any type of financial assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Sitharaman gave the advice when Chief Minister N. Rangasamy called on her at Raj Nivas when she made a short visit to Puducherry to attend Bharath Sakthi Pondy Lit Fest 2024 on Sunday. The Chief Minister met Ms Sitharaman in the presence of Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan at Raj Nivas.

According to a government source, the Finance Minister explained to the Chief Minister the difficulties that may arise if the Union government concedes to the territorial administration’s request for special financial assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When the Chief Minister raised the demand for special assistance, the Finance Minister said there are practical difficulties in conceding to the demand. One issue would be in dealing with similar demands from other States. So, she advised us to prepare a report on infrastructure projects that would need financial assistance. She promised to extend assistance on priority-basis for such requirements,” a ruling party member privy to the discussions between the Finance Minister and Chief Minister told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Finance Minister has also agreed to consider requests for assistance in case of industrial houses willing to set up units in Puducherry. “If the setting up of any industry helps the UT administration to generate jobs and revenue, the Ministry would consider extending sops.,” the member said.

Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam and BJP legislators were present at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US