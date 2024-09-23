GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nirmala Sitharaman agrees to consider providing assistance for infra projects in Puducherry

Published - September 23, 2024 01:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Rajesh B Nair
Rajesh B Nair
Puducherry Lt. Governor K. Kailasanathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy having a discussion with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Raj Nivas on September 22, 2024

Puducherry Lt. Governor K. Kailasanathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy having a discussion with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Raj Nivas on September 22, 2024

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has advised the Puducherry government to prepare a sector-wise report for Centre’s consideration for any type of financial assistance.

Ms. Sitharaman gave the advice when Chief Minister N. Rangasamy called on her at Raj Nivas when she made a short visit to Puducherry to attend Bharath Sakthi Pondy Lit Fest 2024 on Sunday. The Chief Minister met Ms Sitharaman in the presence of Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan at Raj Nivas.

According to a government source, the Finance Minister explained to the Chief Minister the difficulties that may arise if the Union government concedes to the territorial administration’s request for special financial assistance.

“When the Chief Minister raised the demand for special assistance, the Finance Minister said there are practical difficulties in conceding to the demand. One issue would be in dealing with similar demands from other States. So, she advised us to prepare a report on infrastructure projects that would need financial assistance. She promised to extend assistance on priority-basis for such requirements,” a ruling party member privy to the discussions between the Finance Minister and Chief Minister told The Hindu.

The Finance Minister has also agreed to consider requests for assistance in case of industrial houses willing to set up units in Puducherry. “If the setting up of any industry helps the UT administration to generate jobs and revenue, the Ministry would consider extending sops.,” the member said.

Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam and BJP legislators were present at the meeting.

Published - September 23, 2024 01:02 pm IST

Related Topics

public finance / Puducherry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.