Nirmal Kumar Surana reappointed as BJP in-charge for Puducherry

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reappointed its senior functionary Nirmal Kumar Surana as party in-charge for Puducherry. His reappointment was communicated to party Puducherry unit president V. Selvganabathy on Friday, a BJP source said.

The BJP central leadership’s decision to re-appoint Mr. Surana comes at a time when the party was facing dissent within its legislature wing and in the organisational rank following the defeat of Home Minister A. Namassivayam to the Congress candidate, V. Vaithilingam, in the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat.

A section of the BJP legislators and the Independents supporting the party have recently met the party president and Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and party organising secretary B. L. Santhosh, seeking their intervention for a detailed assessment of the reason for the electoral loss in Puducherry Lok Sabha seat.

After the Lok Sabha results were declared, former BJP president V. Saminathan had issued a statement blaming Mr. Selvaganabathy for the electoral loss. A senior BJP leader told The Hindu that party national leadership has directed Mr. Surana to hold immediate consultation with legislators and Independents backing the party.

“We have been informed that Mr. Surana will be coming to Puducherry on Monday. He will be holding talks with the legislators and other functionaries on the same day of his arrival here,” the leader said.

