GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nirmal Kumar Surana reappointed as BJP in-charge for Puducherry

Published - July 06, 2024 11:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reappointed its senior functionary Nirmal Kumar Surana as party in-charge for Puducherry. His reappointment was communicated to party Puducherry unit president V. Selvganabathy on Friday, a BJP source said.

The BJP central leadership’s decision to re-appoint Mr. Surana comes at a time when the party was facing dissent within its legislature wing and in the organisational rank following the defeat of Home Minister A. Namassivayam to the Congress candidate, V. Vaithilingam, in the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat. 

A section of the BJP legislators and the Independents supporting the party have recently met the party president and Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and party organising secretary B. L. Santhosh, seeking their intervention for a detailed assessment of the reason for the electoral loss in Puducherry Lok Sabha seat. 

After the Lok Sabha results were declared, former BJP president V. Saminathan had issued a statement blaming Mr. Selvaganabathy for the electoral loss. A senior BJP leader told The Hindu that party national leadership has directed Mr. Surana to hold immediate consultation with legislators and Independents backing the party. 

“We have been informed that Mr. Surana will be coming to Puducherry on Monday. He will be holding talks with the legislators and other functionaries on the same day of his arrival here,” the leader said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.