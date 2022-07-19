NIRF report card reflects poor state of higher education: Ramadass

Only Jipmer figures in the list of 100 top institutions of the country: Ramadass

The newest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) report card for higher educational institutions has laid bare the poor performance of colleges and universities of the Union Territory, former MP M. Ramadass said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadass pointed out that according to NIRF results, released by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi, in the overall 11 categories of institutions, only Jipmer figured in the list of 100 top institutions of the country — a bottom rung rank of 54 with a score of 49.71 as compared to the first ranking IIT-Madras with its score of 87.59.

Even the Pondicherry Central University, which is supposed to be an institution of excellence, could not make it to the top 100, he said. The consolation was that the University found a place in the list of top 100 Universities with a rank of 68 and a score of 44.95 as compared to the first ranking Indian Institute of Science with a score of 83.57, the former MP said.

It is disheartening to note that its rank has slipped from 58 in 2021 to 68 in 2022. To put the slide in perspective, it may be recalled that Pondicherry University was ranked 13 with 74.74 points in 2016, he added. In the new NIRF report, the Central University, which is equipped with vast resources, was lagging far behind even deemed universities, Mr. Ramadass said.

In the category of Medical Colleges, Jipmer secured 6th rank in the country with 67.64 points as compared to the top ranking AIIMS with 91.6 points — an improvement on its previous ranking of 8th in 2021. The Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute has attained 47th rank with 48.05 points.

The engineering colleges have fared the worst as revealed by their rock bottom ranks, Mr. Ramadass said. None of the engineering colleges, including National Institute of Technology and Puducherry Technological University, found a place among the top 100. Both the colleges are in the rank band of 101-200.

The Dr. Ambedkar Law College , which will be upgraded into a Law University according to the Chief Minister, does not find a place in the entire list of ranked law colleges of the country for reasons best known to the Union Ministry of Education, Mr. Ramadass said.

In the category of Arts and Science Colleges, among the 20 colleges of the Union Territory, Kanchi Mamunivar Centre for Post Graduate Studies has secured a rank of 80 with a score of 53.48 and Mahatma Gandhi Arts College, Mahe, 99th rank with 52.16 points. Bharathidasan College for women is in the rank band of 151-200.

“This result, though distressing, is in conformity with the assessment of the colleges by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) which has graded most of the arts and science colleges as B grade institutions. No institution in the category of Dental, Management and Research of Puducherry could make it to the rank list,” Mr. Ramadass said.

The government should undertake a broad evaluation of these institutions to identify, and remedy, impeding factors to achieving excellence. In tune with the spirit of reforms in the New Education Policy, his suggestions were to upgrade the Kanchi Mamunivar Centre for Post Graduate Studies into a State University, grant Deemed-to-be University status to Bharathidasn College for Women and establish Community Colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal.

He also advocated higher outlays to higher education and boosting infrastructure, resolving long pending problems of college teachers, and insisting on accountability and autonomy at all levels. The revamp would also require introducing courses with a right mix of liberal and skill-based knowledge, encouraging innovative research on relevant social themes, establishing Internal Quality Cells in every college and introducing a system of assessment of teachers by students and analysing the feedback, Mr. Ramadass said.