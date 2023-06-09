NIRF report a wake-up call to initiate reforms in higher education sector in the U.T., says Ramadass

June 09, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Member of Parliament M. Ramadass has called upon the government to initiate reforms in the higher education sector which is in the doldrums going by the latest report of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

In a statement, Mr. Ramadass pointed out that in the latest rankings only Jipmer which ranked 5th provided reason to cheer in an otherwise bleak scenario where none of the institutions find a place in the top 100.

According to the former MP, even the Pondicherry Central University, which is supposed to be an institution of excellence, could not make it to the top 100s. What is more shocking is that in spite of higher access to resources and relatively fewer constraints, the Central University has been continuously slipping from 13th in 2016 to 58th in 2021 to 68th in 2022 and to 141st in 2023, he noted.

In the category of engineering colleges, none of the colleges, including National Institute of Technology (NIT) Karaikal, and Pondicherry Engineering College (PEC) which has now become Puducherry Technical University (PTU), find a place among the top 100 engineering colleges of the country. It is highly disheartening to note that both these institutions are in the rank band of 101-200, with the NIT at 128 and PEC at 184. The stark decline from the 150th rank the previous year is an indicator of the administrative and academic issues hampering the PTU, he felt.

Terming the NIRF report a wake up call to reform higher education, Mr. Ramadass pointed out that barring Kanchi Mamunivar Institute for Post Graduate Studies and Research whose rank has improved from 80 in 2022 to 50 and the Mahatma Gandhi Government Arts College, Mahe, which actually slipped from 99th rank in 2022 to 126th rank this year, no other college has a place even among the top 200 colleges of the country.

This was when 35 colleges of Tamil Nadu have occupied slots within 100 colleges of the country.

The data implies that the arts and science colleges of the Union Territory are in need of a radical restructuring in teaching and learning process and the graduation outcomes.

Calling upon the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister and the Education Minister to introspect on these distressing findings of the BJP-led Union Ministry of Education, Mr. Ramadass felt that a comprehensive evaluation of the working of the institutions was the need of the hour.

He suggested upgrading the Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Post Graduate Studies and Research as a State University, according deemed-to-be university status to Bharathidasan Government College for Women and establishing Community Colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal.

The Government should consider appointing motivated teachers, strengthening the required infrastructure in colleges and solving the long-pending problems of all college teachers. It was also important to introduce courses with a right mix of liberal and skill-based knowledge, establish internal quality cells in every college, assessment of teachers by students, and promote technology for teaching and learning, he said.

