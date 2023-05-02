HamberMenu
Niranjana from Chennai crowned Miss Koovagam

A beauty contest is conducted as part of the 18-day annual Koothandavar festival organised by the South India Transgenders Federation along with Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society

May 02, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
K. Niranjana from Chennai was crowned Miss Koovagam at the beauty pageant held in Villupuram on Tuesday. 

K. Niranjana from Chennai was crowned Miss Koovagam at the beauty pageant held in Villupuram on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

K. Niranjana, a transgender from Chennai, was crowned Miss Koovagam at pageant held in Villupuram on Tuesday in connection with the annual Koothandavar festival. Organised by the South India Transgenders Federation along with Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society, the beauty contest saw quite a number of entries.

Niranjana was declared the title winner and G. Dhisha from Chennai the first runner-up. E. Sadhana from Salem was the second runner-up. They were crowned by P. Mohanambal, president of the South India Transgenders Federation, and Vikravandi MLA N. Pugazhenthi.

The 18-day festival at Koothandavar temple witnesses the congregation of transgenders from across the country and abroad. The festivities then move to the temple in Ulundurpet on Wednesday where the community symbolically get married to Aravan, the presiding deity. The priests would assume the role of Aravan and tie the ‘mangalsutra’ to the transgenders. In the Mahabharata, Aravan was sacrificed to ensure the victory of the Pandavas in the Kurushetra war with the Kauravas.

However, it was the death wish of Aravan that before giving up his soul he ought to get married, even for a night. But as no woman came forward to marry him, Lord Krishna was believed to have transformed himself into a woman to become his wife.

The festivities would with conclude with a car procession on Wednesday.

