Nipah threat: schools and colleges shut in Mahe

September 15, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

All schools and colleges, including professional institutions, in Mahe will be closed from September 15 to 17 as part of precautionary measures against the spread of Nipah virus in adjoining district of Kozhikode, the Regional Administrator Shivraj Meena has said.

In a press note, the Administrator said examinations will be conducted as scheduled. All Anganwadis, Madrasas, tuition/coaching centres will remain closed on these days.

The public have been advised to wear masks and use hand sanitisers as a safety precaution and avoid unnecessary travel to Nipah-affected areas or undertake unnecessary visits to hospitals/markets.

This follows the intensification of surveillance after two Nipah-related deaths and outbreak of the viral infection in Kozhikode district. The Kozhikode District Collector has also established containment zones in some of the wards of the affected panchayats and mandated strict perimeter control in these places and educational institutions including professional colleges have been closed across Kozhikode. Moreover, the affected areas lie very close to Mahe region of the Union Territory and there are many students who are coming from nearby affected areas to the educational institutions of Mahe region, the Regional Administrator said.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said that the Nipah situation in Mahe is being closely monitored. People coming from Kerala are tested in case of infection, she said.

Ms. Soundararajan, who visited the Dengue Fever Treatment Unit at the Government General Hospital on Thursday, enquired about the situation of dengue in Puducherry, the treatment given to the patients and the progress made.

The Lt. Governor urged the public to maintain hygiene in and around households to prevent mosquito breeding. Though dengue, if not treated properly, can have fatal results, it can be successfully controlled if patients seek early help, she said.