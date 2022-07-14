Nine-year-old run over by private bus

Traffic on Puducherry-Villupuram stretch came to a standstill as people staged a road roko

Traffic on Puducherry-Villupuram stretch came to a standstill as people staged a road roko

A nine-year-old boy was run over by a private bus near Boomianpet on Thursday morning. The boy has been identified as Krishvanth, a resident of Pavanan Nagar. Krishvanth was on his way to school riding pillion with his father when the incident occurred.

His father lost control of his moped when he applied the brake suddenly to avoid getting knocked by another two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction.

The boy fell down and the speeding private bus ran over the child killing him on the spot. As people started gathering, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled.

Irate over the incident, people in the vicinity damaged the windscreen of the bus. Traffic on Puducherry-Villupuram stretch came to a standstill as people staged a road roko demanding measures to avoid recurring accidents on the stretch. In recent weeks, four two-wheeler riders got fatally knocked down by speeding private buses and trucks on the stretch.