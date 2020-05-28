Special Correspondent

28 May 2020 23:16 IST

Nine-year-old boy tests positive for COVID-19

A nine-year-old boy in Mannadipet tested positive for COVID-19, taking the active case count to 40. The cumulative total for the Union Territory stands at 52 with 12 discharged. Meanwhile, ahead of further lockdown relaxations from June 1, health officials have sought increased public cooperation in adhering to physical distancing and wearing masks to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said the Government could only arrange hospital beds, medical equipment and testing kits and the onus on successful containment hinged on public adoption of prevention measures.

Advertising

Advertising