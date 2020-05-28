Puducherry

Nine-year-old boy tests positive for COVID-19

Nine-year-old boy tests positive for COVID-19

A nine-year-old boy in Mannadipet tested positive for COVID-19, taking the active case count to 40. The cumulative total for the Union Territory stands at 52 with 12 discharged. Meanwhile, ahead of further lockdown relaxations from June 1, health officials have sought increased public cooperation in adhering to physical distancing and wearing masks to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said the Government could only arrange hospital beds, medical equipment and testing kits and the onus on successful containment hinged on public adoption of prevention measures.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 11:20:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/nine-year-old-boy-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article31698560.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY