Nine test positive in Cuddalore
Cuddalore district on Friday reported nine fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 75,457. The district saw 74,446 recoveries and the active case count stood at 116.
Villupuram district recorded 10 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 55,979.
Kallakurichi district reported two cases, taking the overall tally to 36,895.
