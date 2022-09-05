Nine new COVID-19 cases recorded in U.T.

47 patients recover from infection in the region

47 patients recover from infection in the region

The Union Territory recorded nine COVID-19 cases against 47 recoveries on Monday.

Karaikal recorded five of the new cases, which were detected from 78 tests, and Puducherry four.

The test positivity rate was 11.54%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.73%.

The overall tally is 1,969 deaths, 227 active cases (nine patients in hospital and 218 in home isolation), a total of 1,73,032 cases and 1,70,836 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.83 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.18 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,171 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 20,97,838 vaccine doses.