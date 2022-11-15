  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nine fresh COVID-19 cases in Union Territory

November 15, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Territory recorded nine fresh COVID-19 cases from 344 tests, and seven recoveries on Tuesday.

Puducherry logged eight fresh cases and Yanam one.

The test positivity rate was 2.62%, the case fatality rate 1.13% and the recovery rate 98.86%.

The overall tallies are 1,975 deaths, 24 active cases, a total of 1,75,475 cases and 1,73,476 recoveries.

Of an estimated 24.35 lakh tests done so far, over 20.66 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 295 people took the vaccine against COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,59,200 vaccine doses.

Related Topics

Puducherry

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.