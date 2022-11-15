Nine fresh COVID-19 cases in Union Territory

November 15, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory recorded nine fresh COVID-19 cases from 344 tests, and seven recoveries on Tuesday.

Puducherry logged eight fresh cases and Yanam one.

The test positivity rate was 2.62%, the case fatality rate 1.13% and the recovery rate 98.86%.

The overall tallies are 1,975 deaths, 24 active cases, a total of 1,75,475 cases and 1,73,476 recoveries.

Of an estimated 24.35 lakh tests done so far, over 20.66 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 295 people took the vaccine against COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,59,200 vaccine doses.