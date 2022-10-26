Nine experts in Puducherry among top global scientists

Jipmer Director Rakesh Aggarwal (Gastroenterology and Hepatology) is among Stanford’s top 2% scientists’ 2022 list.

In a new high, as many as nine scientists/researchers in Puducherry find a place in the world’s top-tier scientists in the recently-released Stanford University rankings 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jipmer Director Rakesh Aggarwal (Gastroenterology and Hepatology), former Jipmer chief and now Vice-Chancellor of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth university Subhash Chandra Parija (Tropical Medicine) and Devinder Mohan Thappa (Dermatology and VD), Jipmer, are among Stanford’s top 2% scientists’ 2022 list.

The list also has six researchers in various fields of specialisation from Pondicherry University - Kuppuswamy Porsezian (Optics), SA Abbasi (Strategic, Defence and Security Studies) TV Ramakrishnan (Applied Physics), Angaiah Subramania and Murugan Ramaswamy (Energy) and Arumugam Vadivel Murugan (Materials).

The Stanford University rankings commenced in 2019 as an exercise to classify global scientists under 22 distinct fields and 176 sub-fields. Globally, more than 2 lakh scientists engaged in diverse fields of research come under the umbrella of top 2 percent worldwide and of this, 3,796 scientists are from India in the rankings. The Stanford enumerates career-wise rankings on the basis of a comprehensive data belonging to the last 25 years.