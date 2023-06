Night-long sky-watch event organised

June 12, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Pondicherry Science Forum (PSF) in association with Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF) organised a night-long skywatching programme over the weekend for the astronomy buffs and the general public.

A nocturnal gathering of around 50 students, including a group from DeephSthal Open School, scientific outreach outfits and enthusiasts across all walks of life, participated in the programme.

The event was hosted at the Digital Empowerment Foundation workspace in Royapudukuppam village on the outskirts of Auroville.

Osama Manzar, Foundation founder-president, Preeven, Head, Deephsthal Open School gave introductory remarks that was followed by a presentation on skywatching basics by R. Madivanane, president of PSF.

Later, he along with PSF resource persons A. Hemavathi, Murugavel Raja, and Ramesh, who interacted with the participants on astronomical phenomena, myths and pseudoscience around the subject and recent developments in the domain of astronomy.

At around 2 a.m. participants got a telescopic view of celestial objects — moon, Jupiter and its Galilean moons and venus. Resource persons also conducted a hands-on session for identifying constellations and celestial objects in the night sky using AR-based night sky watching mobile apps.

