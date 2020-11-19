Night curfew lifted in Puducherry

The night-long curfew, in force in Puducherry from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19 has been revoked with immediate effect.
Collector T. Arun issued orders stating that the revocation was in keeping with the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry for reopening more activities, in a calibrated manner, outside containment zones.
Timing restrictions at the beach have also been withdrawn. Industries, shops and establishments, hotels, restaurants, theatres and bars can now function as per normal permissible timings, subject to licence conditions in the Shops and Establishment Act and the Municipality and Excise Acts. Other guidelines, including following COVID-19-appropriate etiquette, will remain in force.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath