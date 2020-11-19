Night curfew lifted in Puducherry

Shops, theatres, restaurants can function as per normal timings

The night-long curfew, in force in Puducherry from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19 has been revoked with immediate effect.

Collector T. Arun issued orders stating that the revocation was in keeping with the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry for reopening more activities, in a calibrated manner, outside containment zones.

Timing restrictions at the beach have also been withdrawn. Industries, shops and establishments, hotels, restaurants, theatres and bars can now function as per normal permissible timings, subject to licence conditions in the Shops and Establishment Act and the Municipality and Excise Acts. Other guidelines, including following COVID-19-appropriate etiquette, will remain in force.