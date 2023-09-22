NIA chargesheets 13 persons in murder of BJP functionary in Villianur

September 22, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted 13 persons in the Villianur (Puducherry) bomb blast case involving the assassination of a political functionary in March this year.

In the sensational crime that took place on March 26, six motorcycle-borne assailants had hurled countrymade bombs at Senthil Kumaran, a BJP functionary, in front of a bakery located at Villianur. The accused then attacked the victim with machetes, killing him on the spot.

According to a press release from the NIA, the local police had initially registered a case, which was handed over to the agency and re-registered as RC-06/2023/NIA/DLI on April 29.

The mastermind in the case, Nithiyanandam, was later arrested, along with his associates, identified as Vignesh, Siva Sankar, Raja, Pradap, Karthikeyan, Vengatesh, Rajamani, Ezhumalai, Kathirvel, Ramachandiran, Lakshmanan, Dhilipan and Ramanathan. All of them, except Ramanathan, were chargesheeted today by the NIA under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA probe established that the conspiracy to attack Senthil Kumaran was masterminded by Nithiyanantham with the aim to strike terror among the local people in Villianur and surrounding areas. Nithiyanantham had also formed a “terrorist gang” to fabricate countrymade explosives and mobilised machetes to carryout the brutal attack.

As part of the conspiracy, Nithiyanantham had sent Kathirvel to conduct surveillance on Senthil Kumaran in Villianur. After Senthil’s presence in the area was confirmed, the main accused sent the six assailants, Vignesh, Siva Sankar, Raja, Pradeep, Karthikeyan and Vengatesh, on three motorcycles to carry out the assassination.

After the fatal attack, the accused had hidden the vehicles and blood-stained machetes used in the assassination, along with their blood-stained clothes. Recovery of these items was made during investigations, on the basis of their disclosures, the NIA said.

