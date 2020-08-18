PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 18 August 2020 16:06 IST
NHRC seeks report from Puducherry Collector
Updated: 18 August 2020 16:06 IST
The report has been sought with regard to the alleged disrespect shown to the body of a COVID-19 victim at the time of burial
The National Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the District Collector on the alleged disrespect shown to the body of a COVID-19 victim at the time of burial.
Acting on a complaint filed by the secretary of the Federation for People’s Rights, G. Sugumaran, the Commission has directed the District Collector to submit a report on the subject within six weeks.
In May, a video had surfaced showing municipal workers hurriedly dumping the body of a person who died of COVID-19.
