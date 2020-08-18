NHRC seeks report from Puducherry Collector

The report has been sought with regard to the alleged disrespect shown to the body of a COVID-19 victim at the time of burial

The National Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the District Collector on the alleged disrespect shown to the body of a COVID-19 victim at the time of burial.

Acting on a complaint filed by the secretary of the Federation for People’s Rights, G. Sugumaran, the Commission has directed the District Collector to submit a report on the subject within six weeks.

In May, a video had surfaced showing municipal workers hurriedly dumping the body of a person who died of COVID-19.