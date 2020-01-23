NHRC seeks report from DGP on SI’s death

National Human Rights Commission has directed the police department to submit a report within 8 weeks on the circumstances leading to the death of Sub-Inspector of Police B. Vibal Kumar in the police quarters last year.

In response to a petition filed by the Secretary of Federation for People’s Rights G. Sugumaran, the Commission has asked the Director-General of Police to submit a report within 8 weeks on the death of Mr. Kumar. In his petition, Mr. Sugumaran had sought a probe by the CBI as several people had raised doubts about the death of the officer. The family itself had given a complaint to the DGP alleging foul play in the death, he said.

Mr. Sugumaran told The Hindu that two days ago he received an intimation from the Commission that his petition had been forwarded to the DGP for further action.

The current probe by the CBCID will not be able to establish the truth when accusations are levelled against a superior officer under whom Mr. Kumar served at Nettapakkam police station, he said.