NGOs demand distribution of free rice

Members belonging to the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), Holistic Approach for People’s Empowerment (Hope) NGO and various other organisations on Wednesday took out a rally demanding distribution of rice and other essential commodities to all cardholders in the Union Territory.

The rally began at Mahatma Gandhi Road and culminated in front of the head post office on Rangapillai Street.

V. Chandra, State president of AIDWA, said that a survey conducted by Hope NGO revealed that cardholders wanted supply of rice through fair price shops instead of payment of the equivalent in cash subsidy into their bank accounts.

The government should ensure prompt distribution of rice and other essential commodities in ration shops.

The Public Distribution System should be strengthened to ensure that its benefits reached the cardholders, she said. Victor Raj, Director of Hope NGO, was present.