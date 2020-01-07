Neyveli Lignite Corp. commissions 709 megawatt solar power project

The NLCIL has successfully commissioned the 709 MW solar power project and has become the highest renewable energy producer among PSUs in the country in 2019, NLCIL CMD Rakesh Kumar said.

Addressing the Christmas Day celebrations hosted recently at Lignite Hall, Block-11, Neyveli, the NLCIL chief said by commissioning the first unit of Neyveli New Thermal Power Project (500 MW), the company also became the first PSU to operate the highest capacity lignite-fired boiler of the country. NLCIL had also forayed into coal mine field by commissioning the the Talabira Coal Mine project, he added.

More milestones

Vinod Kumar Tiwari, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, who was the chief guest, extended his Christmas and New Year wishes to all Neyveli residents and hoped that NLCIL would accomplish more milestones and scale new heights in 2020.

R. Vikraman, director/HR, Nadella Naga Maheswara Rao, director/P&P, Prabhakar Chowki, director/Mines, Shaji John, director/Power of NLCIL, N. Sadish Babu, Executive director/HR, NLCIL, Indrajit Paul, independent director of NLCIL, S. Shanmugasundaram, CGM/Learning and Development, Solomon Selvasekar, secretary, ICCA, Aruna Rao, Ancy John, senior officials, employees and public participated. R. Joseph Paul, parish priest, Neyveli township and also president of Indian Christian Cultural Association (ICCA), Simon Antony Raj, vice-principal, St. Pauls M.H.S.S, Neyveli, James, assistant parish priest, Pastors Benjamin Sudhakar, Michael, Augustin, John Prasanna, Vimala Prasanna of the Arcot Lutheran Church, Satya Sundar of the Church of South India, and sisters of St. Joseph’s of Cluny M.H.S.S, Neyveli, also attended.

Students of St. Paul’s Matriculation HSS, St.Joseph’s of Cluny Matriculation HSS and Danish Mission School presented a thematic cultural programme, which included a play on the story of Chirstmas, depicting the birth of Christ, in a unique and interesting manner. Choir of various churches of Neyveli sung carols.