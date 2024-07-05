ADVERTISEMENT

Neyveli Book Fair from today

Published - July 05, 2024 12:39 am IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

The 23rd edition of the annual Neyveli Book Fair would get under way at the Book Fair Grounds, Block -11, Neyveli, on Friday.

According to the organising committee, besides showcasing a variety of titles for bibliophiles, the expo, to be held from July 5 to 14, will feature book launches, literary events, honour authors and publishers and have cultural showsevery day at the Lignite Hall.

A. Arun Thamburaj, Cuddalore Collector; and Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman and Managing Director, NLCIL; are expected to participate in the inaugural programme. N. Selvan, writer and Coral Publishers, will be felicitated and a book Ulagai Vella Unnai Vel by N. Hariramakrishnan would be launched. A dance feature, depicting the culture of various Indian States, ‘Incredible India’, will be performed by Unmuktha Sinha and team from Puducherry, the organisers said.

