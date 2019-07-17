Neyveli book fair draws crowd

Over 2.25 lakh book-lovers from all walks of life, including schoolchildren, visited the recently-concluded 22nd edition of the Neyveli Book Fair hosted by Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd (NLCIL). The event, now an over two-decades-old tradition, came to a close at the Book Fair Grounds on Sunday. It was launched amid much fanfare on July 5.

Addressing the valedictory function at the Lignite Hall, V. Anbuselvan, Cuddalore District Collector, noted that NLCIL’s various initiatives such as the book fair were popular not only in southern parts of India but also in the north. This, became known to him from interactions with other bureaucrats, he added.

Commending NLC India on successfully holding the event for over two decades, he said that it reflected not only the cultural and knowledge exchange and but also the expertise which permeates all spheres.

Rakesh Kumar, CMD, NLCIL, in his presidential address, said that “Neyveli Book Fair” played a major role in creating new horizons in the rural world.

During the event, 57,000 children from more than 400 nearby schools who came visiting were provided with refreshments by the NLCIL management. He emphasised that the book fair reiterated the permanence of printed works and showed that the reading habit was still alive.

R. Vikraman, Director (HR), N.N.M. Rao, Director (P&P), Shaji John, Director (Power), and other senior officials participated in the event. The NLC chief later released a commemorative e-souvenir by handing over the first copy to Mr. Rao.

On the occasion, the District Collector honoured J. Kamalanathan, Coimbatore, All India Radio Director, as the best writer and Tigers Books Pvt. Ltd, Chennai as best publisher and also released a book titled Ennakuzhathin Vannamalargal authored by Manivasagam.

The function concluded with a piano concert by Lydian Nadhaswaram, the 13-year-old prodigy from music maestro A. R. Rahman's KM Music Conservatory.