Neyveli Book Fair a big draw among booklovers, school children

The 23rd Neyveli Book Fair 2024 is turning out to be a huge draw registering about 15,000 footfalls over the first three days.

The 10-day book fair has returned after a gap of four years due to COVID-19 pandemic, the first break since inception in 1998.

Over 10,000 titles are on display with 180 stalls put up by leading publishers and booksellers at the Book Fair Grounds, Block -11 in Neyveli. This year’s event is also attracting a large number of school children, organisers said.

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, NLCIL CMD, had, on noticing the response from the student community on the opening day on Friday, declared that entry for school children would be free throughout the event(July 5 to July 14).

Mr. Motupalli said books are a medium of conversation with great minds of yesteryears. He advised children to read more books to gain more knowledge.

A. Arun Thamburaj, District Collector, Cuddalore, reiterated the importance of developing the reading habit among children.

Presiding over the launch function, M. Venkatachalam, Director (Power), NLCIL, said this year’s edition had already shown signs of becoming a big success going by the number of book enthusiasts.

Noting that the world had progressed because of books, he said the physical form held its own charm in a digital age. Books assume different avatars for different readers, from teacher and friend, to guide and motivator, he added.

N. Selvan, author and Coral Publishers & Distributors, Chennai, were honoured. Another highlight was the launch of the book ‘Ulagai Vella Unnai Vel’ by N. Hariramakrishnan.

Samir Swarup, Director (HR), Prasanna Kumar Acharya, Director (Finance), Appakannu Govindarajan, Chief Vigilance Officer, Executive Directors, senior officials, representatives of recognised trade unions, SC/ST Welfare Federations, OBC Association, WIPS, school students and general public were present.

On day three of the event, P. Jeganathan was honoured as the best writer, while M/s. Hindu Tamil Thisai, Chennai, was honoured as the best publisher. A book of poems, ‘Punnagai Pathiyangal’, written by M. Rajakumaran, was released on the occasion, a press note said.

According to the Book Fair Committee, the treasure hunt, an on-the-spot contest, literary programmes, cultural events and various side-shows have been popular among visitors.

