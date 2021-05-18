Newlywed donate for CM’s Relief Fund

The couple handing over the amount to Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi.

VILLUPURAM

18 May 2021 17:16 IST

They hand over the cheque for ₹51,000 to K. Ponmudi

Soon after tying the knot, a couple donated ₹51,000 to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for the COVID-19 management on Monday.

R. Hari Baskar, a goldsmith, and his wife Sarumathi handed over the cheque to Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi at his residence here after their wedding at a temple in Tirukoilur. Very few relatives and friends attended the wedding in view of the prohibitory orders imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The couple got engaged in March and had planned a grand wedding. “With prohibitory orders coming into force, we decided to keep the wedding simple and married in the presence of only 20 persons. We donated the money, meant to be spent on our marriage, to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund,” Mr. Hari Baskar said.

Advertising

Advertising