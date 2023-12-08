Newly-formed political outfit to organise conference in support of Statehood

December 08, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The newly-formed Puducherry Maanila Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam has decided to organise a conference with the aim to galvanise public support for Puducherry’s Statehood.

Academician turned parliamentarian, M. Ramadass, who heads the party, said at a press conference on Thursday that the demand for Statehood, holding local body elections and fight against corruption would be the main planks on which the party aims to build its prospects.

“We will be organising a major conference to galvanise public opinion in favour of getting Statehood for Puducherry. Obtaining Statehood is necessary for the survival of Puducherry. The party will also champion the cause of having elected local bodies. We did not have elections for the last 12 years. The major political parties are not giving any importance to the issue of local body elections,” he said.

Stating that there is scope for honest politics in Puducherry, the former MP said the party was formed along with like-minded persons, including academicians, retired officials and those working at grassroots-level, for providing clean administration. “There is the huge issue of corruption in Puducherry. No one is talking about probity in public life and we wanted to show that without money power politics could be run in Puducherry,” he added.

Around 40 per cent of the functionaries of the party would be women. Former principal of Tagore Arts College E. M. Rajan would be general secretary, former head of Electricity Department D. Ravi would be vice president, activist R. L. Venkatramani would be chairman and Tamil scholar Selva Kumari would be the treasurer, Mr. Ramadass said.