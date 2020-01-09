Newly carved Kallakurichi district beset with problems

With the creation of Kallakurichi district, the wheels of governance have been set in motion marking the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of people, particularly the large Malayali tribal population in Kalvarayan hills, a separate taluk in the predominantly agricultural district.

However, the need of the hour is catching up with the infrastructure-related challenges to meet the demand of its reputation as a new district.

Officials admit that the district suffers from serious traffic congestion and infrastructure related issues including road expansion, underground sewerage system and proper solid waste management.

The Collectorate complex has been temporarily accommodated at the Agricultural Marketing Committee office. The departments of Revenue, District Supply Office, Treasury, Adi Dravidar Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare have gone on stream while several district-level offices are yet to become operational for want of space.

Official sources said that since the existing staff were divided between the two districts, several departments are yet to come up. Heads of few line departments have been shuttling between the two districts for want of creation of separate posts.

The creation of the district panchayat and demarcation of boundaries for 412 panchayats in the district is under way. The new district panchayat will be created as per the guidelines and a public hearing is scheduled to be held in Villupuram on January 11 for demarcation of boundaries.

All along Kallakurichi was a separate revenue division in the composite Villupuram district. But now it has to maintain pace with the demand with an eye on development. The district authorities have drawn up a road map for implementation of key infrastructure programmes in Kallakurichi, which has nine blocks under its purview.

“I will give priority to implementing the government’s schemes and ensuring that grievances of people are paid attention to. Our focus would be on meeting the expectations of the people and the residents of Kallakurichi would be saved of their time to access the Collectorate,” said District Collector Kiran Gurrala.

Basic healthcare and infrastructure will be strengthened in Kalvarayan hills. The administration will strive to ensure that the tribals of Kalvarayan hills are relieved of their present agony of getting health care services and also their education requirements. The new district will successfully overcome all the challenges, Mr. Gurrala said.

Each line department will create its own district-level heads. The process is under way while review of welfare schemes and their implementation has started. The temporary Collectorate building will start functioning full-fledged from February, he said.

Official sources said the administration had also identified land at a few locations for the new Collectorate master plan complex. The type-design of the complex has also been sent to the government for approval.

The complex will include all district-level offices, residential quarters for officials and a state-of-the-art sports stadium. The administration has also identified around 60 acres for construction of the Government Medical College.