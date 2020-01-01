New Year spirit grips Puducherry

The bustling Promenade, was the hub of New Year eve festivity with the seaside stretch teaming with crowds celebrating the transit to 2020.

Families, including several with children tagging along, and foreign tourists began arriving at the city’s most prominent landmark through the day, with footfall peaking after 8 p.m.

The Promenade, with an ensemble of illuminated heritage buildings, also had on offer a variety of attractions ranging from food stalls, and music to city memorabilia.

Entertainment programmes were hosted by the Department of Art and Culture.

A UK couple, Stefan Plocki and V.L. Cornet, who chose a quieter environment at a heritage hotel were highly impressed by the entertainment on offer.

Kristina from the US found the city “simply amazing”.

The police had made elaborate arrangements to ensure an enjoyable and safe memory from the closing of 2019 for tourists. At the time of going to press, the celebrations were largely peaceful.