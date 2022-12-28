New Year celebrations till 1 a.m. in Puducherry; mask mandate back in public places

December 28, 2022 02:47 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Ahead of the expected heavy influx of tourists for the New Year festive period, the administration has revived the mask mandate in public places and imposed a 1 a.m. cut-off for New Year celebrations following a surge in COVID -19 Omicron sub-variant BF. 7 cases across the world.

In an order, District Collector E. Vallavan has stipulated a set of Covid precautions to be followed by the general public, commercial and hospitality establishments during the festival season.

The public shall strictly adhere to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) at places of public gathering and compulsorily wear masks in public places/beaches/roads/parks/theatres. The New Year celebrations are restricted up to 1 a.m. on January 1, 2023.

Noting that lodging houses, restaurants, malls, shopping establishments, markets, etc. are expected to be crowded, the Collector has directed all establishments to ensure that customers follow Covid protocols like masking, sanitising and social distancing.

Based on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare directions, the UT will focus on ‘Test-Track-Treat and Vaccination’ in addition to adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

In addition to instruction to the staff of hotels/bars/restaurants/liquor shops/hospitality and entertainment sector, the Collector has directed educational institutions to scrupulously follow Standard Operating Procedures and ensure 100% vaccination and that students, teachers and other staff compulsorily wear mask.

All private business/commercial establishments can operate on regular timings but shall ensure 100% vaccination of all staff. The religious institutions shall strictly abide by the SOP prescribed earlier by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, a team of officials carried out a Covid safety drill at the Government TB and Chest Diseases Hospital in Gorimedu to assess preparedness levels. The bed facilities, oxygen reserves, and other facilities were examined. The team comprised District Collector, G. Sriramulu, Director of Health J. Ramesh, Nodal Officer for COVID-19 and Govindaraj, hospital medical superintendent.