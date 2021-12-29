New Year celebrations in Puducherry to end by 12:30 a.m.

PUDUCHERRY

29 December 2021 16:37 IST

Decision is made to facilitate smooth movement of people before night curfew

The District Administration has decided to wind up New Year celebrations and close the Beach Road by 12.30 a.m. on December 31.

The decision was taken to ensure smooth movement of people before the COVID-19 curfew time, enforced from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. The entry to the Beach Road will be allowed through 10 places after screening people for symptoms of COVID-19.

In a statement, Department of Revenue and Disaster Management said in view of the prevailing situation, the Heath Department has been directed to permit only vaccinated people to stay in hotels and restaurants, and attend New Year events.

Collector Purva Garg on Tuesday evening chaired a meeting with senior police officials and heads of departments of Tourism and Health to review the preparations for New Year celebrations, following COVID-19 protocol, the release said.

The event organisers have been asked to give an undertaking that only 50% of the available space will be used for events. The police department would monitor the events using closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV). No new applications to conduct events would be entertained after Wednesday, the release added.