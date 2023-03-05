ADVERTISEMENT

New V-C appointed for Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth

March 05, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Nihar Ranjan Biswas is the new Vice Chancellor of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nihar Ranjan Biswas, former director and vice chancellor of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, Bihar, has assumed office as vice chancellor of the Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV).

According to a press note from SBV, Prof. Biswas had served on national and international assignments, including the India WHO programme on essential drugs and the WHO collaborating centre for international drug monitoring.

He has also contributed to translational research, especially relating to the development of indigenous technology.

Dr. Biswas completed his M.B.B.S. degree from the University of Calcutta and MD (pharmacology) and DM (clinical pharmacology) from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. He is also a recipient of a D.Sc. (honoris causa) from Colombo University. 

